SLO County dismantles care site at Cal Poly. Here’s where the equipment is going

After sitting as an on-call but ultimately unneeded care site for more than a year, the Cal Poly Recreation Center is once buzzing again with life as workers dismantle the COVID-19 facility.

This month, San Luis Obispo County public works employees are removing more than 150 beds and infrastructure set up in the university’s gym as an emergency area for sick patients who might have needed more care than they could provide at home but less than full hospitalization.

The alternate care site was never used, and the Rec Center’s closed areas will now be turned back over to student use.

The county hopes to have the bulk of the dismantling done by Tuesday, though it told the university it would need until May 31 to fully clear out of the facility.

Its a process that involves removing the 165 beds and massive amounts of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other materials needed to operate a mini hospital in a gym.

Ken Hutchinson, left, and Jim Owen remove a temporary wash station as workers dismantle the COVID-19 alternate care site at Cal Poly’s Rec Center. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Most of the materials from the alternate care site — which cost the county $3.5 million to set up — will be donated to local hospitals and summer camps. An additional $26 million was budgeted to operate the facility.

Camp Natoma in Paso Robles, Camp Arroyo Grande and the Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre will each take 40 beds from the facility.

The beds “were on our list eventually to purchase but we were completely shut down last year due to COVID, so this year isn’t really the year to be making purchases,” said Emily Zbin, executive director of Camp Natoma. “So this is kind of like a dream come true.”

Edward Griley, left, and Bruno Ruvalcaba package supplies no longer needed for the alternate care site at the Cal Poly Rec Center. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Zbin said the county’s beds will allow them to replace old, World War II-era beds at their camp now, and give them room to expand and allow more campers to attend this year, which is Camp Natoma’s 80th summer in operation.

The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre was mostly destroyed in the Whittier Fire in 2017. The beds will aid with the camp’s ongoing rebuilding efforts, said Michelle Shoresman, a spokesperson for the county.

The county will keep 35 of the beds for use in a future alternate care site should the county see a massive resurgence in COVID-19 or in the event of an entirely new pandemic, Shoresman said.