Can I stop wearing a mask in SLO County? Not yet, health officials say

San Luis Obispo County residents shouldn’t throw out their coronavirus masks just yet — in spite of new federal health recommendations for vaccinated people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear masks or practice social distancing in most indoor and outdoor public places.

However, California mask rules — which require face coverings indoors — remain in effect, as CDC recommendations “do not apply in situations covered by other federal, state, or local laws, including local business and workplace guidance,” a county Public Health Department news release said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office tweeted on Thursday evening that the California Department of Public Health is “reviewing the new CDC guidance on masking.”

With @CAPublicHealth, we are reviewing the new CDC guidance on masking.



CA has administered 33 million vaccines and has one of the lowest case rates in the country - we continue to encourage all eligible Californians to get vaccinated as we look to fully reopen on June 15. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 14, 2021

“While we anticipate that state masking guidelines may change in the weeks ahead, they are currently still in effect, including in workplaces,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county Public Health officer, in the release. “Many local businesses also have masking requirements in place, and I encourage everyone to respect and support these local business rules.”

Borenstein also encouraged residents to continue getting their coronavirus shots, as “the most powerful tool we have to protect our community’s health while moving beyond pandemic-related restrictions like masking is the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.