SLO County moves toward yellow tier, adds 14 new coronavirus cases

San Luis Obispo County added 14 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as it edged closer to entering the yellow tier of coronavirus restrictions, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 21,307 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Tuesday, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 260 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Tuesday.

What tier is SLO County in?

Tuesday marked the second consecutive week San Luis Obispo County has been in the orange tier, which means the area’s COVID-19 transmission rate is considered “moderate.”

The county’s adjusted average was 2.9 new cases per day per 100,000 people, a decrease from the 4.9 case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 3.4 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 1.2% positivity rate, down slightly from the 1.9% previously reported.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 1.5%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 2

Paso Robles: 2

Templeton: 1

South County

Nipomo: 2





Oceano: 2

Grover Beach: 1





Pismo Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 3

Cayucos: 2

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 14 cases remained under investigation. On Tuesday, the county Public Health Department subtracted one case from the “under investigation” count, as well as the totals in Arroyo Grande and San Miguel.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,870 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 108

Recovered cases: 20,938

People recovering at home: 107

People receiving hospital care: 1

Total people in intensive care units:

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 0

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.