You might notice ‘unusual activity’ at SLO airport. Here’s what’s going on

If you notice a lot of flashing lights at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon, don’t be concerned — it’s likely a drill.

The airport will host a full-scale airport emergency response exercise with local emergency responders and community partners from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The test is meant to evaluate the “preparedness and capabilities of the airport and local response agencies,” according to a news release.

The drill will be staged within airport boundaries, but members of the public could see smoke, emergency vehicles and “unusual airport activity,” during the drill.

The exercise includes local volunteers and emergency responders “will evaluate coordination between agencies, mass casualty response, public information dissemination, victim and family care, security and communications,” according to the release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Federal Aviation Administration regulations require a full-scale exercise once every three years to test the airport’s emergency plan,” San Luis Obispo County director of airports Courtney Johnson said in the release. “This drill is an excellent opportunity for everyone to test and evaluate their skills. Our top priority will always be the health and safety of both our passengers and staff.”

The airport will continue its normal operations throughout the exercise. It is expected to last three hours.