SLO airport is finally launching daily flights to Portland, San Diego. Here’s when

Alaska Airlines will start offering flights from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to San Diego and Portland, Oregon, this summer after lengthy delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline will offer daily, nonstop flights to and from San Luis Obispo starting June 17, airport officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Alaska was set to start direct plane service to and from San Diego in January 2020 but those flights never began. Direct flights to Portland had been scheduled to start in June 2020, but that launch was also pushed back.

Alaska already provides nonstop airplane flights twice a day between San Luis Obispo and Seattle.

Resumption of the routes to San Diego and Portland “is strong evidence of a rebound in the aviation industry, as airlines seek to restore service to pre-pandemic levels,” San Luis Obispo airport officials said in the release.

“We are thrilled that Alaska Airlines remains confident in the San Luis Obispo region,” said Courtney Johnson, San Luis Obispo County director of airports. “The airport team has worked hard to bring these two routes back online and operate them from a terminal with rigorous health and safety standards.

“As travel resumes, we hope our community will enjoy the convenience of daily flights from San Luis Obispo to warm San Diego beaches and Portland’s iconic quirky charms.”

Flights will offer business and leisure travel

Starting in June, Alaska Airlines will start by offering a 4:05 p.m. daily flight from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, arriving at 5:15 p.m. A second flight will depart from San Luis Obispo at 5:55 p.m., arriving in San Diego at 7:05 p.m.

The Portland flight will leave Oregon at 2:30 p.m. each day and touch down in San Luis Obispo at 4:37 p.m. Another daily flight will depart from San Luis Obispo at 5:20 p.m., arriving in Portland at 7:20 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg said that the flights will offer business and travel opportunities for residents and local organizations.

“It is exciting to have nonstop access to major West Coast destinations like San Diego and Portland for our local businesses and residents,” Ortiz-Legg said. “We also look forward to welcoming their residents to our unforgettable Central Coast.”

Brett Catlin, Alaska’s vice president of network and alliance, said in the release that “whether visiting nearby Paso Robles to experience the renowned food and wine scene, cycling through hills and vistas or enjoying our onboard West Coast-inspired food and beverage menu, Alaska guests can look forward to experiencing our award-winning service.”