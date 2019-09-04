SLO County airport adding new flights to Portland, San Diego

First flight from Dallas lands at SLO Airport A new connecting flight between Dallas-Fort Worth and San Luis Obispo, California, debuted Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The year-round daily service now is the farthest east local fliers can travel on a non-stop flight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new connecting flight between Dallas-Fort Worth and San Luis Obispo, California, debuted Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The year-round daily service now is the farthest east local fliers can travel on a non-stop flight.

Two more destinations will be added at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport with direct flights coming to San Diego and Portland.

Calling the news the airport’s “biggest announcement yet,” airport officials made the announcement of the new Alaska Airlines flights at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the latest development in what’s been a vibrant period of growth for the airport.

It added a new Las Vegas flight in June, through the airline Contour, a Tennessee-based low-cost carrier.

In December 2018, the airport added a new American Airlines flight to Dallas, a hub that connects San Luis Obispo to dozens of other destinations.

And the airport added a second daily flight to Denver in 2018.

The San Luis Obispo airport had its busiest first calendar quarter in its history in 2019, with 113,320 ticket-holding passengers flying in and out over a three-month period, the airport announced in April. That’s a 15-percent increase in 2019, and double the passenger county from five years ago.

Officials see the growth of the airport — which opened a new terminal in November 2017 — as an imperative part of the county’s future economic development, attracting potential businesses by offering easy airline travel and bolstering the tourism industry.

Along with the expansion, the airport has also received increased complaints from some residents about noise.

Since 2017, the number of yearly noise complaints the airport receives has more than tripled, according to date collected as of July.

The airport had received 934 complaints for 2019 between January and July, according to officials.

More information will be added as it becomes available.