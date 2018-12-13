SLO County airport to add new flight to Dallas-Fort Worth

Local air travelers will be able to directly reach one of the country’s major hubs from their home airport starting next spring.

American Airlines will start year-round service from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport on April 2, 2019, the airline announced Thursday morning.

The news comes ahead of a press conference at the SLO airport scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with local officials scheduled to speak including Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and Supervisor Adam Hill.

The number of passengers traveling through the SLO’s new terminal, which opened in November 2017, continues to grow, and the airport was recently named one of the fastest growing in North America.

In 2017, the number of passengers traveling through SLO rose 23 percent, to a record-breaking total of 407,646.

That year was a “transformative” one, county director of airports Kevin Bumen said last month.

The airport introduced service to Denver via United Airlines and Seattle via Alaska Airlines, and added another fourth daily United Airlines flight to San Francisco. Then, the new $39.5 million terminal opened.

A second daily flight to and from Denver was added this April. The airport also offers flights to Los Angeles and Phoenix.

All of these improvements have come with one traveler’s woe: parking.

Piper admitted that parking is an issue, especially in October and November, which are the busiest months of the year.

The county has contracted with a consultant to perform a parking study that could lead to improvement projects, like a parking garage.