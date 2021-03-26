Serving on a jury in SLO County? Here’s how you could get a COVID vaccine

San Luis Obispo County residents serving in court can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments — including jurors, according to the Public Health Department.

This newly eligible group also includes judges, attorneys, victim-witness advocates and bailiffs, according to a news release.

Any resident who gets a jury summons can register for a vaccine appointment using the letter, even if they are not later chosen to serve on a jury, the department said.

“I am happy we are now able to offer this layer of protection to community members doing their civic duty in the courts,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the release.

The San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Task Force expanded eligibility to this group as vaccine supply increases. According to the release, people serving in courts face “risk of serious outcomes” if they contract the coronavirus.

County health officials said some people in this group may already be vaccinated as part of the emergency services sector or through the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s vaccine clinic.

“These vaccines are the most important tool for us to end this pandemic, and if you can get vaccinated, please do so as quickly as possible,” Borenstein said.

Where to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

As of Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 50 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through local pharmacies.