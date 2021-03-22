SLO County will start vaccinating people 50 and older for coronavirus

San Luis Obispo County public health officials on Monday announced all residents age 50 and older will now be eligible to receive coronavirus vaccinations.

The eligibility expansion means 50,000 additional residents are now able to get their COVID-19 shots, a county Public Health Department news release said.

“More people can now get the safe and effective vaccines that will help us end this pandemic,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county Health Officer. “Risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19 increases with age, and we are happy to begin vaccinating community members age 50 and older.”

Eligible residents can sign up for vaccine appointments through the county Public Health Department’s online registry, which uses a lottery system to select people for shots each week.

The county will have enough shots this week to administer 10,000 first doses of the vaccine, as well as 10,000 first doses next week, the release said.

Vaccine-seekers can also sign up for appointments at local pharmacies and health care providers.

The county on March 10 expanded its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include education employees, food and agriculture workers, emergency services providers and residents at risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

Residents in those groups remain eligible to receive their shots, but “the county estimates that many have already received vaccine,” the release said.

Following the expansion, the county Public Health Department administered more than 9,000 vaccine doses last week.

Overall, the county has administered 78,000 vaccine doses at its three clinics, located in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.