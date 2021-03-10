SLO County opens COVID vaccines to another 40,000 people. Here’s who can sign up

An additional 40,000 San Luis Obispo County residents can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Public Health Department announced Wednesday.

Workers in education and child care, food and agriculture, and emergency services now are now eligible, along with those with certain high-risk medical conditions or disabilities and people providing in-home care to elderly or medically vulnerable residents.

“We are thrilled to now offer vaccines to these vulnerable residents who have waited patiently for their turn,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the county health officer, in a news release. “This is an important milestone for our community. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as you can to protect yourself and help end the pandemic.”

The county has enough vaccine supply to administer 5,500 first doses next week at one of the county’s vaccine clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

How to get a vaccine

Eligible community members can sign up for their first dose through county’s vaccine appointment registry, the county said. They will be notified as appointments come available.

Eligible people can also check with other local vaccine providers for appointments.

Those who qualify based on their work will be asked to bring a form of identification and a recent pay stub to verify employment in their sector, according to county health officials.

Those who are eligible because they are medically vulnerable “will be asked to self-attest to their specific high-risk medical condition or disability,” the news release notes.

Susan Brownlee of Paso Robles receives her first COVID-19 shot at a coronavirus vaccination site at Paso Robles Event Center. It’s run by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

These conditions have been identified by the California Department of Public Health based on risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

“As a county, we have been able to expand eligibility gradually based on risk,” said Borenstein. “I thank our local task force for their guidance as we continue to move forward so that our most vulnerable community members can get the vaccine.”

For assistance signing up for the county’s appointment registry, call (805) 543-2444 or (805) 781-4280.

For more questions about COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County, go to the county’s Frequently Asked Questions page at recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-faqs.aspx.