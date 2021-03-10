COVID vaccine update: More than 81,000 doses have been given out in SLO County so far

Roughly 81,662 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in San Luis Obispo County as of Wednesday, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That includes both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well as the local launch of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.

The state’s data does not include how many people have received vaccine doses, but the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department releases weekly updates on the number of people vaccinated at its three county-run clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande.

According to the dashboard, the county administered 10,101 doses between March 1 and March 5, the most recent data available.

This brings the total number of people who have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine through the county to 36,264.

According to the dashboard, 20,212 people have received their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at one of the local clinics as of March 5 and are fully immunized.

The county Public Health Department received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine on March 5, so data on its dashboard does not yet reflect those doses.

To date, a total of 56,476 vaccines have been administered at the county’s clinics since December.

The county dashboard does not include those vaccinated at chain pharmacies including CVS, by the county’s private health partners such as Dignity Health or Tenet Central Coast, nor those vaccinated via the state’s long-term care facility vaccination program. That means the true number of those vaccinated in San Luis Obispo County is likely higher.

How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers, long-term care facility residents and employees, some childcare workers and people age 65 and up by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.