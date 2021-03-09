SLO County adds 92 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed now in San Luis Obispo County to populations beyond the medical care and skilled nursing populations. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County added 92 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 19,927 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Tuesday, the county reported an additional death due to coronavirus, involving a person over the age of 85. Locally, 249 people have died due to the virus.

What tier is SLO County in?

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Tuesday. It officially moved back to the less restrictive tier March 3 after 15 weeks in the purple tier.

The new designation means many more local businesses are able to move indoors or open back up again.

The county’s adjusted average Tuesday was 5.7 new cases per day per 100,000 people, a decrease from the 6.8 case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 8.5 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 1.9% positive rate, also down from the 2.7% previously reported.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 2.1%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North county

Paso Robles: 15

Atascadero: 12

San Miguel: 8

Creston: 3

Templeton: 2

South County

Grover Beach: 5

Arroyo Grande: 4

Nipomo: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 27

Los Osos: 3

The locations of 10 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 17 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,586 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 288





288 Recovered cases: 19,386

People recovering at home: 271

People receiving hospital care: 17

Total people in intensive care units: 5

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 249

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and employees and people age 65 and up by appointment only.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.