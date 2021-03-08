This North County school district has enough COVID vaccines for its entire staff

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District received 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is enough to inoculate its entire staff. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced Monday that it has received enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate all of its staff.

In a news release, the North County district said it got a total of 400 COVID-19 vaccines, which will be administered to employees over the next two weeks.

This “is good news to all the staff and our community,” the district said in the release.

It comes just about one week before Paso Robles Unified welcomes middle and high school students back to in-person classes on March 16.

Before the Paso Robles district received the large shipment of vaccines, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department was sending the district small amounts. Those first vaccines were only available to teachers who were in contact with students who could not wear masks and needed hands-on assistance.

Additionally, the district previously received a small amount of vaccines last week from the county public health department. The county was required to set aside 10% of its vaccines for educators and child care providers.