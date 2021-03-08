Paso Robles man dies in Pozo motorcycle crash after driving into barbed-wire fence

A Paso Robles man died in a motorcycle crash in Pozo after driving off the road and crashing into a barbed-wire fence and a dirt pasture.

The unidentified 38-year-old man was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle about 2:50 p.m. westbound on Pozo Road east of River Road at a “high rate of speed,” a CHP Templeton news release said.

As the motorcyclist entered a right curve in the road, “he failed to properly negotiate the curve,” drove onto the shoulder and continued riding west, the release said.

The man was still riding on the road shoulder when he crashed into a T-post and barbed-wire fence. The motorcyclist then continued through the fence and crashed into a dirt pasture.

The man and the motorcycle slid for about 75 feet before coming to rest.

The CHP has not yet released the motorcyclist’s name, pending family notification, said Officer Jose Meza, Templeton CHP spokesman.

“Alcohol and/or drugs have not been ruled out as a contributing factor to this collision,” the release said.