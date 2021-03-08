SLO County adds only 25 new coronavirus cases over weekend — and 1 death

San Luis Obispo County added only 25 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

The county reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, eight on Sunday and seven on Monday.

In total, 19,835 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Monday, the county reported an additional death due to coronavirus, involving a person over the age of 85. Locally, 247 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Monday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the weekend in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 14

Paso Robles: 4

San Miguel: 2

South County

Arroyo Grande: 2

Nipomo: 2

Grover Beach: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

Cal Poly (campus residents): 27

California Men’s Colony: 1

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of 10 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 31 cases remained under investigation.

COVID-10 case numbers in Oceano and San Luis Obispo had both fallen as of Monday, likely because cases previously identified in those areas were re-evaluated.

Monday also marked the first time since October that the city of San Luis Obispo appeared to have reported no new coronavirus cases.

A request for clarification to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department regarding Oceano and San Luis Obispo’s numbers was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,470 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Monday, with no active cases in custody and none testing positive in the past 14 days.

Ten inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Friday that 213 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020 (DHS has not updated its data as of Monday). The agency reports none of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Friday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,575 as of Monday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 278





Recovered cases: 19,329

People recovering at home: 261

People receiving hospital care: 17

Total people in intensive care units: 5

Deaths due to COVID-19: 247

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Monday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers, long-term care facility residents and employees, some childcare workers and people age 65 and up by appointment only. Some education workers are also available for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

Each Thursday, a computer-generated random sample will be drawn from the registry and the county will assign appointments based on how much vaccine is available the following week.

To schedule an appointment, visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.