Coronavirus

SLO County gets first shipment of single-dose COVID vaccine. Here’s where you can get it

San Luis Obispo County received its first shipment of the single-dose coronavirus vaccine on Friday, but it won’t be administering all of them.

According to a news release, the county will instead re-allocate 1,400 of those Johnson & Johnson doses to local pharmacies to administer. The county did not disclose how many doses were in the shipment.

The county’s three public coronavirus vaccine clinics will continue to administer the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single-dose vaccine.

“The three available COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and have been thoroughly tested for safety,” SLO County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the release. “From the beginning, our biggest challenge has been limited supply of vaccine. Adding a third vaccine manufacturer means more supply will be available for SLO County residents to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

“The COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is very effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Borenstein said “Adding a third safe and effective vaccine to our arsenal will be instrumental in the fight against COVID-19. This is great news for our community.”

Similar to the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not contain the live coronavirus and cannot cause COVID-19 infection, according to the release.

A key feature of the new vaccine is that it can be stored at regular refrigerator temperatures for up to three months, according to the release. This makes it easier to transport and to distribute in rural areas.

Currently eligible community members can now sign up for a first-dose vaccine appointment through the County’s Vaccine Appointment Registry at RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments or by calling the County’s Phone Assistance Center at 805-543-2444.

Appointments are also available at some local pharmacies.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in California
See all stories
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service