SLO County adds nearly 40 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 38 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 19,835 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported an additional five deaths due to coronavirus, involving people ranging in age from 65 to 85 and older.

Locally, 246 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 8

Atascadero: 4

San Miguel: 2

Templeton: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 4

Nipomo: 3

Grover Beach: 2

Oceano: 2

Pismo Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 10

Los Osos: 1

The locations of nine COVID 19 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 39 cases remained under investigation.

Coronavirus outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,470 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Friday, with no active cases in custody. Ten inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported that 213 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020 as of Thursday, the latest update. The agency reports at least one and fewer than 11 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Thursday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,568 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 357

Recovered cases: 19,225

People recovering at home: 344

People receiving hospital care: 13

Total people in intensive care units: 5

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 246

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 3,922

San Luis Obispo: 3,737

California Men’s Colony: 2,382

Atascadero: 1,866

Nipomo: 1,498

Arroyo Grande: 1,405

Grover Beach: 823

Oceano: 680

Templeton: 597

San Miguel: 494

Los Osos: 455

Morro Bay: 407

Cal Poly (campus residents): 346

Pismo Beach: 321

Atascadero State Hospital: 206

Cambria: 174

Shandon: 139

Santa Margarita: 131

Creston: 80

Cayucos: 68

Avila Beach: 28

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 7,353

Hispanic and Latino: 6,552

Other and under investigation: 5,055

Asian and Pacific Islander: 428

Black or African American: 211

Multiracial: 191

American Indian or Alaska Native: 43

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and employees and people age 65 and up by appointment only.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

Each Thursday, a computer-generated random sample will be drawn from the registry and the county will assign appointments based on how much vaccine is available the following week.

People who receive their first doses from the county Public Health Department will be notified by the county when it’s time to schedule their second-dose appointments. This notice may come as an email, text message or phone call.

Once county officials reach out, those people can schedule appointments for their second doses online.

To sign up for county email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.