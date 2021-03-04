This SLO County coronavirus vaccine clinic is moving. Here’s where and why

San Luis Obispo County’s coronavirus vaccine clinic in Arroyo Grande is getting a new location.

The clinic run by the county Public Health Department has been set up at Arroyo Grande High School for several weeks.

As of Monday, the vaccination site will be moving to the South County Regional Center, located at 800 W Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.

The change is due to Lucia Mar Unified School District’s plan to return to in-person instruction, according to a county news release.

San Luis Obispo County moved into the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, a move that allows more students to return to in-person classes.

“We are rapidly expanding our vaccine distribution and we want schools to provide in-person instruction, so this move was necessary,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the release. “Moving the vaccine clinic at Arroyo Grande High School to the South County Regional Center will help us further ramp up our vaccination efforts and allow for the possibility of some students to return to school in person.”

According to the release, more than 72,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in SLO County since December 2020.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has administered 46,735 of those doses.

The county eventually hopes to administer roughly 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines per week — 5,000 at each of its three clinics. As of Thursday, the county has administered nearly 11,000 shots this week, according to a news release.

Local vaccine appointments are made via a new lottery system; eligible residents can sign up at RecoverSLO.org and new names will be drawn randomly each week depending on vaccine supply.

The county is currently vaccinating residents ages 65 and older, as well as healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Teachers, school staff childcare workers are also eligible for vaccines.

For more information on the county’s vaccine plan, visit RecoverSLO.org.