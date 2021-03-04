SLO County adds 46 new coronavirus cases — but none on the North Coast

San Luis Obispo County added 46 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 19,797 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Thursday, the county reported an additional three deaths due to coronavirus, involving one person older than 85, one between the ages of 65 and 84 and one between the ages of 30 and 49. Locally, 241 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County is in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Thursday.

Thursday’s relatively low number of new cases continues a downward trend in local coronavirus numbers began in February.

Despite the decline, Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein cautioned at a news conference on Wednesday that San Luis Obispo County wasn’t out of the woods just yet.

“There is always an opportunity for us to get back into a surge,” she said. “It’s why I keep saying the same things repeatedly about, until we really tamp down this virus once and for all, we really need to continue to do all the protective measures.”

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 11

Atascadero: 8

San Miguel: 1

Templeton: 1

South County

Grover Beach: 4

Oceano: 3

Nipomo: 2

Pismo Beach: 2

Arroyo Grande: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 14

No new cases were reported on the North Coast on Thursday.

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 39 cases remained under investigation.

Coronavirus outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,470 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Thursday, with no active cases in custody and with no inmates testing positive in the past 14 days.

Ten inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Wednesday that 213 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports fewer than 11 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one but fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Wednesday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Updated DHS data was not available as of midday Thursday.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,561 as of Thursday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Thursday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 338

Recovered cases: 19,206

People recovering at home: 326

People receiving hospital care: 12

Total people in intensive care units: 5

Deaths due to COVID-19: 241

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and employees and people age 65 and up by appointment only.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

Each Thursday, a computer-generated random sample will be drawn from the registry and the county will assign appointments based on how much vaccine is available the following week.

To schedule an appointment, visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.