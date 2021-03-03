SLO County adds 27 new COVID cases, 2 deaths as vaccine lottery launches

San Luis Obispo County added 27 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 19,751 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Wednesday, the county reported an additional two deaths due to coronavirus — one involving a person ranging in age from 65 to 84 and one involving someone 85 or older. Locally, 238 people have died due to the virus.

On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County officially returned to the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.





That means local restaurants and gyms can reopen indoors, and retail stores can increase capacity. Meanwhile, movie theaters, museums and other businesses can open their doors for the first time since November, when San Luis Obispo slipped into the more restrictive purple tier.

How many people has SLO County vaccinated?

According to the California Department of Public Health, 31,737 San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine in a two-part series as of Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has distributed vaccines to 46,375 people — 14,638 of whom have received both their first and second doses, as of Wednesday.

Additional doses were administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and CVS.

Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 4

Paso Robles: 4

San Miguel: 2

Santa Margarita: 2

Templeton: 1

South County

Grover Beach: 1

Nipomo: 1

Pismo Beach: 2

SLO and North Coast

Cal Poly (campus residents): 4

Los Osos: 2

Morro Bay: 1

San Luis Obispo: 4

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 40 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,470 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Wednesday, with no active cases in custody and with none of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Ten inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Wednesday that 213 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports less than 11 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Wednesday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,561 as of Wednesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 422

Recovered cases: 19,080

People recovering at home: 406

People receiving hospital care: 19

Total people in intensive care units: 5

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 2

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and employees and people age 65 and up by appointment only.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s new vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

Each Thursday, a computer-generated random sample will be drawn from the registry and the county will assign appointments based on how much vaccine is available the following week.

To schedule an appointment, visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.