SLO County adds 28 new coronavirus cases ahead of move into red tier

San Luis Obispo County added 28 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, ahead of its return to the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

In total, 19,724 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

On Tuesday, the county reported an additional death due to coronavirus, with the deceased between the age of 65 and 84 years-old. Locally, 236 people have died due to the virus.

What tier is SLO County in?

On Tuesday, state officials announded that San Luis Obispo County is moving into the red tier after 15 weeks in the more restrictive purple tier. The less-restrictive designation means many more local businesses can move indoors or open back up again

According to the California Department of Public Health, the county will enter the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 plan effective Wednesday, thanks to improving case numbers and positivity rates.

The county’s adjusted average was 6.8 new cases per day per 100,000 people, a decrease from the 9.4 case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 12.6 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 2.7% positive rate, down from the 3.2% previously reported.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 3.4%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 6

San Miguel: 1





1 Templeton: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 6

Grover Beach: 1

Nipomo: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 12

Cal Poly (campus residents): 1

Los Osos: 1

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of eight COVID-19 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 40 cases remained under investigation.

Coronavirus outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,470 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Tuesday with no active cases in custody.

Ten inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Tuesday that 213 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports that a number fewer than 11 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,550 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 19,724





19,724 Recovered cases: 18,884

People recovering at home: 470

People receiving hospital care: 19

Total people in intensive care units: 5

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 236

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers, long term care facility residents and employees and people age 65 and up by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.