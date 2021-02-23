SLO County adds 42 new coronavirus cases, 1 death as daily totals continue to fall

Boxes of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are readied for vaccinations in San Luis Obispo. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County added 42 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 19,500 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Tuesday, the county reported an additional death due to coronavirus, involving a person between 50 and 64 years old. Locally, 221 people have died due to the virus.

As of Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County remains in the most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

On Tuesday morning, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department officials encouraged residents to continue to get COVID-19 testing, which they said will more quickly ease local pandemic-related restrictions.

“Testing for COVID-19 is as important as ever,” Penny Borenstein, county public health officer, said in a news release Tuesday. “First and foremost, it helps you and your loved ones stay safe. But it also has an added benefit of allowing us to progress towards safely reopening our local businesses and schools.”

What tier is SLO County in?

San Luis Obispo County remained in the purple tier of coronavirus restrictions despite hopes for a red-tier reclassification, according to the county Public Health Department.

The county’s adjusted average was 9.4 new cases per day per 100,000 people, a decrease from the 15.6-case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 18.7 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 3.2% positivity rate, down from the 4.3% previously reported.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 3.8%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

San Miguel: 8

San Luis Obispo: 7

Arroyo Grande: 6

Atascadero: 5

Nipomo: 4

Paso Robles: 4

Los Osos: 3

Templeton: 3

Grover Beach: 2

Atascadero State Hospital: 1

Morro Bay: 1

Oceano: 1

Shandon: 1

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 50 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,472 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Tuesday, with no currently active cases in custody.

Ten inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Tuesday that 213 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports less than 14 patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,524 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 19,500





19,500 Recovered cases: 18,642

People recovering at home: 596

People receiving hospital care: 22

Total people in intensive care units: 7

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 221

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers, long term care facility residents and employees and people age 65 and up by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.