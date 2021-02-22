SLO County adds 118 coronavirus cases as daily counts continue to decrease

San Luis Obispo County added 118 new coronavirus cases over the weekend and Monday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

The county saw an increase of 73 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 29 on Sunday and 16 on Monday.

Monday marked the lowest increase in coronavirus cases since December 2020.

Coronavirus case increases have not surpassed 100 new cases per day since Feb. 9, nearly two weeks ago.

In total, 19,458 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Monday, the county reported three additional deaths due to coronavirus, all involving people older than 50. Locally, 220 people have died due to the virus.

As of Monday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

How many people has SLO County vaccinated?

According to the California Department of Public Health, 52,193 San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine in a two-part series.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department distributed vaccines to 26,734 people — 9,877 of whom have received both their first and second doses.

Additional doses were administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and CVS.

Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added since Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 32

San Luis Obispo: 21

Atascadero: 18

Templeton: 11

Arroyo Grande: 10

Nipomo: 9

Morro Bay: 6

Grover Beach: 5

Los Osos: 5

Oceano: 4

San Miguel: 1

Los Osos: 5

Cal Poly (campus residents): 2

Avila Beach: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

Shandon: 1

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 54 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2472 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Monday, with no active cases in custody and no one testing positive in the past 14 days.

Ten inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Monday that 212 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports none of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Monday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,519 as of Monday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 788

Recovered cases: 18,430

People recovering at home: 767

People receiving hospital care: 21

Total people in intensive care units: 8

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 220

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Monday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.