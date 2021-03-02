California Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit SLO County vaccination site today

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined by legislative leaders, announces a deal to reopen California schools at press conference at Franklin Elementary School in Elk Grove on Monday, March 1, 2021. He planned to visit San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday. dkim@sacbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit a vaccination site in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday afternoon as part of a statewide tour highlighting California’s efforts to inoculate more residents.

Newsom will stop by a yet-to-be-disclosed location in the county at 3:30 p.m. and will also visit a vaccination site in Ventura County this evening, a media advisory said.

The governor visited a Santa Clara County elementary school on Tuesday morning, and he’s recently made appearances at mass vaccination and mobile sites in the Central Valley, Los Angeles, Hayward, Coachella, San Francisco and San Diego.

Newsom’s visit comes on the same day the state announced San Luis Obispo County will move into the red tier of coronavirus restrictions after remaining in the most-restrictive purple tier since November.

