Coronavirus
California Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit SLO County vaccination site today
Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit a vaccination site in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday afternoon as part of a statewide tour highlighting California’s efforts to inoculate more residents.
Newsom will stop by a yet-to-be-disclosed location in the county at 3:30 p.m. and will also visit a vaccination site in Ventura County this evening, a media advisory said.
The governor visited a Santa Clara County elementary school on Tuesday morning, and he’s recently made appearances at mass vaccination and mobile sites in the Central Valley, Los Angeles, Hayward, Coachella, San Francisco and San Diego.
Newsom’s visit comes on the same day the state announced San Luis Obispo County will move into the red tier of coronavirus restrictions after remaining in the most-restrictive purple tier since November.
Check back for updates on this continuing story.
Comments