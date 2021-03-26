SLO County reports new coronavirus deaths for first time in more than a week

San Luis Obispo County added 48 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 20,402 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported an additional two deaths due to coronavirus, involving one person between the ages of 50 and 64 and one person over the age of 85. It’s the first time in more than a week that new coronavirus deaths have been reported.

Locally, 255 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 10

Paso Robles: 9

San Miguel: 2

South County

Arroyo Grande: 4

Grover Beach: 3

Nipomo: 2

Avila Beach: 1

Oceano: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 11

Los Osos: 4

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 11 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,627 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 20,402

Recovered cases: 19,884

People recovering at home: 253

People receiving hospital care: 9

Total people in intensive care units: 3

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 255

Here are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,028

San Luis Obispo: 3,928

California Men’s Colony: 2,384

Atascadero: 1,932

Nipomo: 1,542

Arroyo Grande: 1,434

Grover Beach: 856

Oceano: 686

Templeton: 607

San Miguel: 515

Los Osos: 474

Morro Bay: 417

Cal Poly (campus residents): 373

Pismo Beach: 333

Atascadero State Hospital: 206

Cambria: 176

Santa Margarita: 139

Shandon: 139

Creston: 84

Cayucos: 69

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 7,705

Hispanic and Latino: 6,811

Other and under investigation: 4,967

Asian and Pacific Islander: 441

Black or African American: 226

Multiracial: 207

American Indian or Alaska Native: 45

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 50 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through some chain pharmacies.