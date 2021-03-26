Coronavirus
SLO County reports new coronavirus deaths for first time in more than a week
San Luis Obispo County added 48 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
In total, 20,402 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
On Friday, the county reported an additional two deaths due to coronavirus, involving one person between the ages of 50 and 64 and one person over the age of 85. It’s the first time in more than a week that new coronavirus deaths have been reported.
Locally, 255 people have died due to the virus.
San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Atascadero: 10
Paso Robles: 9
San Miguel: 2
South County
- Arroyo Grande: 4
- Grover Beach: 3
Nipomo: 2
Avila Beach: 1
Oceano: 1
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 11
Los Osos: 4
Morro Bay: 1
The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 11 cases remained under investigation.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,627 as of Friday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 20,402
- Recovered cases: 19,884
- People recovering at home: 253
- People receiving hospital care: 9
- Total people in intensive care units: 3
People in intensive care units out of the county: 1
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 255
Here are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 4,028
- San Luis Obispo: 3,928
California Men’s Colony: 2,384
- Atascadero: 1,932
Nipomo: 1,542
Arroyo Grande: 1,434
Grover Beach: 856
Oceano: 686
Templeton: 607
San Miguel: 515
Los Osos: 474
Morro Bay: 417
Cal Poly (campus residents): 373
Pismo Beach: 333
Atascadero State Hospital: 206
Cambria: 176
Santa Margarita: 139
Shandon: 139
Creston: 84
Cayucos: 69
Avila Beach: 30
San Simeon: 21
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 7,705
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,811
- Other and under investigation: 4,967
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 441
- Black or African American: 226
- Multiracial: 207
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 45
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 50 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.
To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through some chain pharmacies.
