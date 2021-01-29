SLO County adds more than 90 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 94 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 17,605 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported an additional four deaths due to coronavirus, involving people between the ages of 60 and 100. Locally, 168 people have died due to the virus.

As of Friday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health lifted the stay-at-home order for the Southern California region, which included San Luis Obispo County.

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the state, 12 of San Luis Obispo County’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Thursday, the latest update.

A total of 46 patients were being treated at local hospitals due to COVID-19. Of those, 14 were in intensive care units — including three in ICUs out of the county, according to the county.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 44

Atascadero: 21

Nipomo: 12

Los Osos: 8

Arroyo Grande: 6

Grover Beach: 5

San Miguel: 5

Templeton: 5

Creston: 4

Oceano: 4

Pismo Beach: 5

California Men’s Colony: 3

Cambria: 3

Morro Bay: 2

Santa Margarita: 1

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 61 cases remained under investigation.

Public health officials subtracted 34 cases from San Luis Obispo’s count on Friday.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,462 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Friday, with 223 active cases in custody, and with 200 of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Five CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Friday that 210 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports 19 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has not reported any deaths and has reported fewer than 11 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,330 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,995

Recovered cases: 15,411

People recovering at home: 1,949

People receiving hospital care: 46

Total people in intensive care units: 17

People in intensive care units out of the county: 3

Deaths due to COVID-19: 168

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 3,422

San Luis Obispo: 3,142

California Men’s Colony: 2,349

Atascadero: 1,608

Nipomo: 1,304

Arroyo Grande: 1,254

Grover Beach: 730

Oceano: 611

Templeton: 519

San Miguel: 434

Los Osos: 403

Morro Bay: 355

Cal Poly (campus residents): 335

Pismo Beach: 280

Atascadero State Hospital: 203

Cambria: 161

Shandon: 123

Santa Margarita: 117

Creston: 74

Cayucos: 62

Avila Beach: 26

San Simeon: 16

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 6,205

Hispanic and Latino: 5,783

Other and under investigation: 4,908

Asian and Pacific Islander: 349

Black or African American: 170

Multiracial: 150

American Indian or Alaska Native: 38

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules for the following week will be released every Thursday on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.