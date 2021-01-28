SLO County Public Health to administer 6,000 COVID vaccinations next week

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Thursday morning that 6,000 appointments for first-dose coronavirus vaccinations are available next week for residents age 75 and older and healthcare workers.

Vaccine appointments scheduled Wednesday and Thursday in San Luis Obispo were rescheduled for the following Monday and Thursday, respectively, due to the storm hitting San Luis Obispo County.

The storm also moved up the SLO County Public Health Department’s relocation of the San Luis Obispo vaccination clinic. On Monday, the vaccination clinic was slated to move from the Public Health Department office to Cuesta College, however storm damage sped up the change.

As of Friday, vaccination appointments in San Luis Obispo will be held at Cuesta College.

As of Jan. 25, the county has administered first doses of the vaccine to 10,539 residents, according to RecoverSLO.org. Of those people, 2,281 have also now received second doses.

Additional health care workers have been vaccinated through Dignity Health and Tenet Health Central Coast, which receive vaccine doses directly from the state.

Chain pharmacies including CVS have received and administered doses to skilled nursing facility residents and employees. Vaccines at chain pharmacies are only available to people living and working at skilled nursing facilities at this time.

Second-dose coronavirus vaccine appointments will take place next week in addition to the 6,000 first-dose appointments that were released, according to the county.

The county said it will notify residents when it is ready to administer their second dose of the vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna.

Due to limited supply, second-dose appointments may not be available on the exact day a person is eligible.

The county said that while a second dose is required for maximum protections, a delay isn’t detrimental.

How to register for a coronavirus vaccination appointment

The county Public Health Department is only administering vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B — healthcare workers, skilled nursing facility employees and people age 75 and older.

Vaccines are administered at three sites throughout the county: San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande.

Appointments can be made online at RecoverSLO.org/VaccineRegistration.

They can also be made via phone at 805-543-2444. The county’s Phone Assistance Center is now available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can also receive email alerts about vaccinations by signing up at EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.

If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, call RTA Runabout at 805-541–2544 or Ride-On at 805-541-8747 to schedule a no-cost round-trip ride.