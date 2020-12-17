SLO County adds 179 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 179 new coronavirus cases Thursday.

A total of 8,269 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since mid-March, the county said.

Of those cases, 1,633 were active as of Thursday, the highest number of active coronavirus cases the county has seen.

The county reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, involving one person in their 80s and another in their 90s. Both were vulnerable due to underlying conditions, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

A total of 27 people were in the hospital with coronavirus Thursday, eight of whom were in intensive care units.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sadly, 2 more of our neighbors have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing number of deaths to 56. One person was in their 80s and one was in 90s. They were vulnerable to severe illness bc of underlying conditions. We must act now to slow the spread and protect each other. — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) December 17, 2020

According to the county Public Health Department, there have been COVID-19 outbreaks at more than 20 local congregate living facilities, including skilled nursing facilities, fire departments and California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo.

“(COVID-19) ... is having its way with us and we need to turn that around and all take it seriously,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, county public health officer, said at a Dec. 9 news conference.

As of Thursday, San Luis Obispo County remained in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.

The county returned to the purple tier on Nov. 16. The stay-at-home order went into just before midnight on Dec. 6.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the state, 19 out of 53 of San Luis Obispo County ICU beds were available as of Wednesday. Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under a new stay-at-home order. The stay-at-home order will remain in place for at least three weeks. San Luis Obispo County is considered to be part of the Southern California region — along with Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. As of Thursday, ICU availability in the Southern California region has continued to trend downward, and the state’s health department showed 0% of Southern California’s beds were open.

Under the order, local retail stores are limited to 20% capacity inside. Restaurants are closed to indoor and outdoor dining, and bars, wineries and hair salons are required to close. In addition, places of worship will only be allowed to have outdoor services.

In response, San Luis Obispo County is pushing for the state to separate it from the Southern California region.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties jointly petitioned the state to form a Central Coast region under California’s regional stay-at-home order.

.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

San Luis Obispo: 51

Paso Robles: 38

Atascadero: 19

Arroyo Grande: 10

Los Osos: 10

Nipomo: 9

Grover Beach: 8

Oceano: 8

Templeton: 7

San Miguel: 5

Morro Bay: 4

Cambria: 3

Santa Margarita: 2

Shandon: 2

Cayucos: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

The locations of 10 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 26 cases were under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals — which oversee coronavirus cases at the two facilities respectively.

The CDCR has recorded 501 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates.

Similarly, the county’s data for ASH does not match that of the DSS.

According to the DSS, ASH had a total of 87 coronavirus-positive patients as of Thursday.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 752 as of Wednesday.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Thursday, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases: 1,633

Recovered cases: 6,568

People recovering at home: 1,606

People receiving hospital care: 27

People in intensive care units: 8

Deaths due to COVID-19: 56

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

Grover Beach : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave.

: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave. Morro Bay : 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St. Nipomo: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Senior Center 200 E. Dana St.

Paso Robles : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.





: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. San Luis Obispo: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

San Luis Obispo County public health officials urge people to use self-swab at-home tests if they are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms or have not been exposed to a person who has COVID-19.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists more than a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

How to report a COVID-19 code violation

To report violations of coronavirus-related orders meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, call the San Luis Obispo County COVID Enforcement hotline at 805-788-2222 or email covid-compliance@co.slo.ca.us.