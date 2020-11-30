SLO County opens new coronavirus clinic, expands hours. Here’s where you can get tested

In response to increased demand over the Thanksgiving holiday, the San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is providing more coronavirus testing opportunities for local residents.

The health department announced Monday that it is adding hours at its Paso Robles COVID-19 clinic and setting up a new test clinic with limited hours in Nipomo.

The Paso Robles clinic is now open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. That clinic is located at the Paso Robles Event Center’s Frontier Pavilion at 2198 Riverside Ave.

A new clinic will open on Thursday at the Nipomo Senior Center, 200 Beechnut St. in Nipomo, according to the release. The clinic will be open Monday, Thursday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Health officials are encouraging anyone with coronavirus symptoms or who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested, according to the release. Those without symptoms or exposure who wish to test are encouraged to purchase an at-home testing kit.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“COVID-19 is spreading, and you have the power to stop it,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the news release. “Schedule a safe and confidential test at a free testing clinic. Get tested to slow the spread, help schools reopen and lift more state restrictions.”

Those with health insurance will be asked for their information when registering for an appointment., but no co-pay is required. Tests are free for those without insurance.

As of Friday, there were 962 active cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, and one new death.

Free coronavirus testing is also available at Ramona Garden Park Center in Grover Beach, which is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday; Veterans Memorial Building in Morro Bay, open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can make an appointment for a test at www.EmergencySLO.org/testing.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER