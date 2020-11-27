SLO County adds 173 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving — and 1 death

San Luis Obispo County added 173 coronavirus cases Thursday and Friday, according to ReadySLO.org

The county also reported another coronavirus-related death, bringing the total number of people who have died locally due to COVID-19 death to 36.

“The SLO County resident was in their 80s and vulnerable to severe illness because of underlying conditions,” the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said via Twitter.

According to the county, 99 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thanksgiving and and an additional 74 cases were confirmed Friday.

A total of 6,129 county residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March, the county said.

San Luis Obispo County returned to the most restrictive tier under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy on Nov. 16. That means that many local businesses must revert to extremely limited indoor capacity or close their indoor services altogether.

What tier is SLO County in?

As of Friday, coronavirus transmission in San Luis Obispo County was considered “widespread,” according to the state public health department.

Nov. 24 marked the third consecutive week with an adjusted case rate above the threshold of the red tier — seven new cases per day per 100,000 people. Case rate is adjusted by the number of tests conducted within the county per day.

The county’s adjusted average decreased from 12.5 to 10.2 new cases per day per 100,000 people. Even with the improvement in adjusted case rate, however, the metric remained higher than red tier requirements and the unadjusted case rate continued to spike.

The unadjusted case rate came in at 20.7, 3 points higher than data released the week prior.

The reason for the rise in unadjusted case rate and the decrease in adjusted case rate is a spike in coronavirus testing.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the county saw a sharp increase in demand for COVID-19 tests.

According to state data, San Luis Obispo County has conducted an average of 651.5 tests per day per 100,000 people — a drastic increase from the 430.5 tests per 100,000 people that the county reported Nov. 11.

San Luis Obispo County’s positivity rate was at 4.4% as of the latest data, representing a .7-point improvement from the week prior.

The latest health equity metric released Nov. 16 calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Health Place Index was 4.8%. New data on the health equity metric was not released Tuesday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added since Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 54

San Luis Obispo: 48

Arroyo Grande: 15

Nipomo: 15

Los Osos: 11

Atascadero: 7

Grover Beach: 6

Morro Bay: 4

San Miguel: 4





Templeton: 4

Santa Margarita: 2

Cayucos: 1

Creston: 1

Oceano: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

An additional 11 cases were listed as under investigation Friday. The locations of five cases were listed as “other.”

The county removed one case from Cal Poly’s on-campus total.

Total coronavirus cases by city are:

Paso Robles: 1,485

San Luis Obispo: 1,470

Atascadero: 539

Nipomo: 442

California Men’s Colony: 306

Atascadero State Hospital: 23

Arroyo Grande: 328

Cal Poly (on campus): 248

Templeton: 185

San Miguel: 208

Grover Beach: 209

Oceano: 164

Morro Bay: 98

Los Osos: 104

Pismo Beach: 90

Shandon: 61

Santa Margarita: 47

Cambria: 41

Creston: 32

Cayucos: 25

Avila Beach: 12

San Simeon: 7

Totals at California Department of State Hospitals, which oversees Atascadero State Hospital differ from San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department totals. According to DHS, ASH has had 40 coronavirus cases among patients.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students is 848.

The number of on-campus students recorded by the university and county may differ because the location of students tested through Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program — a surveillance testing program separate from the university’s Health Center — has not been documented. Students who received tests off campus are also not included in the total.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases: 962

Recovered cases: 5,130

People recovering at home: 950

People receiving hospital care: 12

People in intensive care units: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 36 (including two California Men’s Colony inmates)

Here is a look at the racial breakdown of local coronavirus cases:

Hispanic and Latino: 2,486

White: 2,416

Other and under investigation: 914

Black or African American: 136

Asian and Pacific Islander: 79

Multiracial: 90

American Indian or Alaska Native: 8

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

Grover Beach : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave.

: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave. Morro Bay : 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St. Paso Robles : 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. San Luis Obispo : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave.

: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave. Nipomo: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday. Senior Center 00 E Dana St. Starting Dec 3.









In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Free testing appointments at county-ran sites were booked for several days or weeks in advance as of Thursday.

San Luis Obispo County public health officials urge people to use self-swab at-home tests if they are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms or have not been exposed to a person who has COVID-19.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists more than a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

How to report a COVID-19 code violation

To report violations of coronavirus-related orders meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, call the San Luis Obispo County COVID Enforcement hotline at 805-788-2222 or email covid-compliance@co.slo.ca.us.