SLO County urges at-home coronavirus tests as demand soars ahead of holidays

The demand for coronavirus testing has spiked in San Luis Obispo County as many people prepare to travel or gather with loved ones for Thanksgiving.

Free testing appointments at county-ran sites are booked for several days or weeks in advance.

While testing is encouraged before travel, the increased demand for COVID-19 screening has left those who need to be tested most without appointments readily available, according to Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer.

“We appreciate that people want to get tested and know their health status before any planned Thanksgiving celebrations or travel, but our free testing sites are now booked solid through Thanksgiving, which is making it difficult for people who have symptoms or think they’ve been exposed to get a free test quickly,” Borenstein said in a news release.

Borenstein asked that people without COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure opt for a self-swab at-home coronavirus test so symptomatic people and those who have been exposed to COVID-19 can be tested through the county sites.

“We are seeing a lot of backlog of people trying to get tested at our community testing sites,” Borenstein said at a news briefing Wednesday. “We really want to reserve those spots for people who are sick with the disease or have a known exposure to someone who is positive.”

Despite the lack of available appointments, the county’s turnaround time for coronavirus test results is currently less than 48 hours in most cases, according to Borenstein.

However, high demand and a transition to a new system, delayed test results the previous week, Borenstein said Wednesday.

Where to get an at-home test

San Luis Obispo County public health officials encouraged people to use self-swab at-home tests if they are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms or have not been exposed to a person who has COVID-19. The tests would benefit those who plan on traveling or gathering for Thanksgiving.

Three at-home test kits were recommended through ReadySLO.org:

Test kits can be ordered via the respective testing websites and cost around $120 apiece, according to the sites. Some test kits allow people to charge their insurance companies or have options for those who are uninsured.

Borenstein said Wednesday that results of at-home testing should be returned in a timely manner.

What to do if you’re symptomatic, have been exposed and need a test

The county is still encouraging anyone with coronavirus symptoms or those who may have been exposed to a person who has COVID-19 to get tested as soon as possible.

If same-day or next-day appointments are not available through the county’s free testing sites, the Public Health Department recommended that people call their local urgent care center or primary care physician, the release said.

Free coronavirus testing is also available through CVS and Rite Aid, according to their websites.