Central Coast counties want to break away from Southern California stay-at-home region

Three Central Coast counties could separate from California’s Southern California stay-at-home region, a move they say would allow the area to “move forward safely” rather than continue to face harsh coronavirus restrictions.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties could jointly petition the state to form a Central Coast region under California’s regional stay-at-home order that would tie restrictions to their collective ICU capacity, rather than larger Southern California area as a whole.

According to a news release from Ventura County officials on Monday, the three counties will submit a unified request for a “smaller regional approach” if their ICU capacity exceeds the state’s 15% trigger in the next three weeks.

“We believe it’s reasonable to have the Central Coast as one region instead of including our County with over half the state’s population in the current Southern California Region,” Ventura County executive officer Mike Powers said in the release. “This is a critical time to work together to bring the numbers down, save lives and save businesses. Allowing our local tri-counties to meet the state’s metrics collectively provides a better opportunity for our Central Coast region to move forward safely.”

San Luis Obispo County Administrative Officer Wade Horton told The Tribune that the change “would not have a significant impact on Southern California’s ICU availability rates but is a way forward that would ensure the best outcomes for success for our communities.”

“Together, our three counties can mitigate COVID-19 in our Central Coast Region and maintain our ICU capacity at levels acceptable by the state,” he said.

Southern California, including San Luis Obispo County, went back under a stay-at-home order on Sunday after available ICU bed capacity for the region as a whole fell to 14.2% — below the 15% trigger set by the state last week.

At the time, local San Luis Obispo County officials said they were disappointed to be lumped into the Southern California region, which has seen far worse coronavirus impacts, and noted they intended to push for the state to reconsider the region’s boundaries.

“We are disappointed to be categorized in the Southern California region and continue to ask state officials to reconsider our regional assignment to better represent the local ICU capacity,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release Saturday.

As of Monday, 7.5% of San Luis Obispo County’s 54 ICU beds were occupied by coronavirus patients, according to ReadySLO.org.

On Monday, Noozhawk reported that the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is set to consider sending a letter to the state urging the formation of the new region during its meeting Tuesday. According to Noozhawk, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a similar letter at its own meeting Tuesday as well.

Borenstein did note Saturday that local coronavirus cases are continuing to climb, and urged residents to practice social distancing and pandemic-safe behaviors.

On Sunday, San Luis Obispo County reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases to date with 186 people testing positive for the virus.

As of Monday, there were 863 active coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County.