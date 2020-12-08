Los Padres National Forest closes campgrounds due to COVID stay-at-home order

All developed campgrounds in Los Padres National Forest and four other Southern California national forests are closed due to the state’s regional COVID-19 stay-at-home order, the U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday.

The order is in effect through Jan. 6, 2021, the Forest Service wrote in a press release.

“The purpose of the regional order is to protect visitors and U.S. Forest Service employees by reducing potential exposure to COVID-19 and mitigating any further burden on our emergency responders and healthcare facilities,” the release said.

The closure impacts Los Padres, Angeles, Cleveland, Inyo and San Bernardino national forests.

Developed day-use areas and hiking, dispersed camping and off-highway vehicle trails will remain open for use in the national forests, the Forest Service said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Those who violate the campground closure may be fined or imprisoned, according to the Forest Service.

Visitors who have existing camping reservations are encouraged to contact Parks Management Co. or Recreation.gov to reschedule their visit or request a refund.

“We encourage visitors to be familiar with and follow current federal and state guidelines for responsible recreation activities on public lands,” the Forest Service wrote in the release. “Please keep health, safety and natural resources in mind when visiting Los Padres National Forest. Together, our personal responsibility will help to ensure public safety and prevent further restrictions.”

Los Padres National Forest is the third largest in California, behind Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Inyo National Forest.

The edges of Los Padres National Forest are found in Los Angeles and Kern counties. From there, the 2,770-square-mile forest stretches north through Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Stay-at-home order in place in Southern California

Under new state coronavirus regulations tied to intensive care unit capacity, regions in California with low ICU capacity face more severe restrictions.

San Luis Obispo County is considered to be part of the Southern California region — along with Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Although San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t considered low, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under a new stay-at-home order.

The stay-at-home order, which went into effect just before midnight Sunday, will remain in place for at least three weeks.

Under it, local retail stores are limited to 20% capacity inside. Restaurants are closed to indoor and outdoor dining, and bars, wineries and hair salons are required to close. In addition, places of worship will only be allowed to have outdoor services.

In response, San Luis Obispo County is pushing for the state to separate it from the Southern California region.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties might jointly petition the state to form a Central Coast region under California’s regional stay-at-home order.