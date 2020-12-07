Woman dead after falling backwards off 70-foot cliff, SLO County sheriff says

A woman died after she plunged 70 feet over the side of a cliff in Montana De Oro State Park on Sunday, the The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, state park rangers discovered a dead body in the area of Spooner’s Cove near Los Osos on Sunday evening.

Further investigation revealed witnesses who claimed they had seen a female walking alone on the bluff when she fell backwards over a 70-foot cliff onto the beach, the release said.

The woman, who appears to have been in her late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing but no foul play is suspected, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the release, an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted to ascertain her manner and cause of death.