SLO County adds 185 coronavirus cases, 1 death

San Luis Obispo County added 185 coronavirus cases on Friday, and another local death due to COVID-19 was confirmed.

Details on the most recent confirmed death were not available as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The county reported its three highest single-day increases in COVID-19 cases this week — 186 coronavirus cases reported Saturday, 196 cases reported Thursday and 185 on Friday.

Active cases and hospitalizations hit record highs once more Friday.

Friday’s hospitalization count was the highest that San Luis Obispo County has ever seen — with a total of 23 coronavirus patients in local hospitals, including seven in intensive care units. There have never been more than seven patients in local ICUs for COVID-19 at once.

A total of 7,452 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March, the county said.

Active cases increased from 1,088 on Thursday to 1,191 cases Friday.

The county Public Health Department said Wednesday that there have been COVID-19 outbreaks at 20 local facilities, including at skilled nursing facilities, fire departments and California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo.

“(COVID-19) ... is having its way with us and we need to turn that around and all take it seriously,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, county public health officer, said at a Wednesday news conference.

As of Friday, San Luis Obispo County remained in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the new shelter-at-home order.

The county returned to the purple tier on Nov. 16. The shelter-at-home order went into effect Sunday at midnight.

What is the ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

The state began reporting intensive care unit bed availability in each county on Tuesday following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new regulations tied to intensive care unit capacity. Regions in California with low ICU capacity will face more severe restrictions. According to the state, 21 of San Luis Obispo County ICU beds were available Friday. In San Luis Obispo County, there are 53 intensive care unit beds, according to the county Public Health Department. Of those, seven were occupied by COIVD-19 patients on Friday. Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under a new stay-at-home order. San Luis Obispo County is considered to be part of the Southern California region — along with Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. As of Friday, ICU availability in the Southern California region was 6.2%, a decrease from Thursday’s 7.7% availability.

The stay-at-home order, which went into effect just before midnight Sunday, will remain in place for at least three weeks.

Under it, local retail stores are limited to 20% capacity inside. Restaurants are closed to indoor and outdoor dining, and bars, wineries and hair salons are required to close. In addition, places of worship will only be allowed to have outdoor services.

In response, San Luis Obispo County is pushing for the state to separate it from the Southern California region.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties jointly petitioned the state to form a Central Coast region under California’s regional stay-at-home order.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 49

California Men’s Colony: 27

Atascadero: 22

San Luis Obispo: 20

Grover Beach: 14

Arroyo Grande: 12

Nipomo: 11

Templeton: 11

San Miguel: 7

Oceano: 5

Cambria: 4

Los Osos: 2

Morro Bay: 2

Pismo Beach: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

The locations of 10 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 19 cases were under investigation.

Total coronavirus cases by city are:

Paso Robles: 1,796

San Luis Obispo: 1,655

Atascadero: 675

Nipomo: 540

Arroyo Grande: 518

California Men’s Colony: 377

Grover Beach: 267

Cal Poly (on campus): 256

San Miguel: 241

Templeton: 232

Oceano: 215

Los Osos: 128

Morro Bay: 123

Pismo Beach: 115

Shandon: 73

Santa Margarita: 56

Cambria: 50

Creston: 37

Cayucos: 26

Atascadero State Hospital: 25

Avila Beach: 13

San Simeon: 7

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals — which oversee coronavirus cases at the two facilities respectively.

The CDCR has recorded 425 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates, an increase of five COVID-19 cases since Thursday.

Similarly, the county’s data for ASH does not match that of the DSS.

According to the DSS, ASH has had a total of 64 coronavirus-positive patients, with an increase of eight coronavirus cases since Thursday.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 877 as of Friday.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases: 1,191

Recovered cases: 6,209

People recovering at home: 1,168

People receiving hospital care: 23

People in intensive care units: 7

Deaths due to COVID-19: 46 (including two California Men’s Colony inmates)

Local ICU beds available: 21 (out of 53)

Here is a look at the racial breakdown of local coronavirus cases:

Hispanic and Latino: 2,905

White: 2,895

Other and under investigation: 1,298

Black or African American: 156

Multiracial: 98

Asian and Pacific Islander: 86

American Indian or Alaska Native: 14

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

Grover Beach : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave.

: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave. Morro Bay : 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St. Nipomo: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Senior Center 200 E. Dana St.

Paso Robles : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.





: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. San Luis Obispo: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

San Luis Obispo County public health officials urge people to use self-swab at-home tests if they are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms or have not been exposed to a person who has COVID-19.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists more than a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

How to report a COVID-19 code violation

To report violations of coronavirus-related orders meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, call the San Luis Obispo County COVID Enforcement hotline at 805-788-2222 or email covid-compliance@co.slo.ca.us.