Did you feel the earthquake that rocked Northern California? ‘Still feel the rolling’

A 5.9-magnitude quake in the Sierra Nevada shook Northern California on Thursday afternoon, sending people flocking to Twitter.

Preliminary reports indicate a magnitude-5.9 tremor hit Little Antelope Valley about four miles south of Coleville in Mono County, south of Lake Tahoe. The U.S. Geological Survey retracted initial reports of a second quake in the San Joaquin Valley.

“Earthquake felt at Sacramento NWS office. Maybe 1 minute length. Blinds moving. Light building motion/shaking movement,” wrote the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service on Twitter.

“5.9 earthquake very close to my house...it shook like crazy and I thought my windows were about to shatter (and I have a lot of large windows). Frightening!” wrote another person.

“Giddy up! Sacramento was rocking and rolling after that last one!” read another comment on Twitter.

“Holy cow, that felt like a major earthquake here in South Lake Tahoe, CA,” read one Twitter post. ”Still feel the rolling. Who else?”

“Why that earthquake have me feeling disoriented?” another Twitter user wondered.

“It was just a bit scary because that was the strongest earthquake i’ve ever felt,” read another comment.

Many Twitter users commented on the phenomenon of commenting on Twitter about earthquakes.

“Everyone in california rushing to twitter the exact second after an earthquake happens,” read another post.

And some were relieved not to be affected.

“I was wondering why I didn’t feel the earthquake everyone is tweeting about then I remembered I literally live in Kansas now…” read another post.