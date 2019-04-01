New Sprouts store opens Wednesday in SLO — with discounts and freebies

The new Sprouts Farmers Market store will open in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday — with a collection of first-day promotions and freebies.

Doors open at 7 a.m. at the market located in the SLO Promenade shopping center in the former site of Forever 21 store.

The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off of their initial total purchase, and muffin and coffee samples will be served to those in line before doors open.

Each customer on Wednesday also will receive a free usable bag with their purchase.

On Saturday, store guests can sample a selection of exclusive Sprouts Brand products.

Sprouts — headquartered in Phoenix with 325 stores nationwide — strives for local products and zero waste, the store said in a statement. It’s goal is to minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint.

Products for sale will include locally made brands such as Claravale Farm, Enzo Olive Oil Co., Lark Ellen Farm and Pacific Pickle Works.

As part of the zero waste initiative, the store will donate unsold and edible groceries to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County through the grocer’s Food Rescue program, Sprouts said in a statement.

In 2018, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 27 million pounds of product, equivalent to 23 million meals, the company said. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities.

Besides grocery products, the store includes a butcher shop and fish market. It also sells vitamins and supplements.

The store is located in the newly renovated 30,000-square-foot building adjacent to a commercial space where REI Co-op is working to open an outdoor recreation store.

REI has filed plans to upgrade a 22,373-square-foot unit, though the company hasn’t confirmed that it’s moving in.