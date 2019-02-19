Sprouts market in SLO needs 150 workers — and applications are about to open

Dust off those resumes: The Sprouts Farmers Market store is looking to hire 150 people at its new San Luis Obispo grocery store — and interviews are this week.

The walk-in interviews will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton at 333 Madonna Road, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts hiring team on available positions, which include experienced cashiers, grocery clerks, meat clerks and produce clerks, plus bakery clerks, bulk clerks and deli clerks,” the store said in a statement.

The store plans to open April 3 at 313 Madonna Road in a 30,000-square-foot space that makes up part of the location of the former Forever 21 store at the SLO Promenade.

Sprouts emphasizes organic foods, fresh produce, vitamins and bulk foods, among other products.

The store had previously announced it would hire for 140 positions, but it has increased that number by 10.

The company has 322 stores in the U.S., including 117 in various California communities.