Local

Sprouts market in SLO needs 150 workers — and applications are about to open

By Nick Wilson

February 19, 2019 03:48 PM

Here’s how the new Sprouts home-delivery system for groceries works

Sprouts Farmers Market expands its home-delivery system to Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville and Citrus Heights, bringing groceries to your door within two hours of ordering.
By
Up Next
Sprouts Farmers Market expands its home-delivery system to Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville and Citrus Heights, bringing groceries to your door within two hours of ordering.
By

Dust off those resumes: The Sprouts Farmers Market store is looking to hire 150 people at its new San Luis Obispo grocery store — and interviews are this week.

The walk-in interviews will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton at 333 Madonna Road, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts hiring team on available positions, which include experienced cashiers, grocery clerks, meat clerks and produce clerks, plus bakery clerks, bulk clerks and deli clerks,” the store said in a statement.

The store plans to open April 3 at 313 Madonna Road in a 30,000-square-foot space that makes up part of the location of the former Forever 21 store at the SLO Promenade.

Sprouts emphasizes organic foods, fresh produce, vitamins and bulk foods, among other products.

The store had previously announced it would hire for 140 positions, but it has increased that number by 10.

The company has 322 stores in the U.S., including 117 in various California communities.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

business

business

business

Nick Wilson

Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.

  Comments  