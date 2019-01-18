Sprouts grocery in SLO has set an opening date — and it’s hiring for 140 positions

Sprouts Farmer’s Market has announced its opening date in San Luis Obispo’s Madonna Plaza and plans to hire 140 full-time and part-time employees.

The new grocery store going in a 30,000-square-foot space at 313 Madonna Road, the former location of Forever 21, will open at 7 a.m. April 17.

In preparation for the opening, the store has announced a job fair to interview prospective employees on March 5-6 at the nearby Embassy Suites Hotel at 333 Madonna Road.

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days for positions that include: department managers, assistant department managers clerks assigned to produce, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care, cashiers, courtesy clerks and more.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts hiring team about available positions.

Sprouts focuses on local demand for fresh, natural and organic foods “at great prices,” according to its press release.

Sprouts, which started 16 years ago as a company, has more than 300 stores in 19 states around the U.S., including 116 in California, the most of any other state. The store has more than 2,400 Sprouts brand products and 28,000 employees.

Construction takes place on the new Sprouts in Madonna Plaza in the fall. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

“Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities,” a press release reads. “Sprouts continues to accelerate investments in team members, including enhanced pay, benefits, leadership development and recognition.”

Each store features an in-house butcher who prepares hand-crafted sausages daily; a wide selection of freshly baked goods, craft beer and wine; and more than 7,500 cutting-edge vitamin and body care products.

To learn more about available career opportunities and benefits or to apply, go to sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.