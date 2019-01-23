Sprouts will open in SLO earlier than expected

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening two weeks earlier than planned — and the San Luis Obispo grocery store’s hiring fair will now take place in February, the company announced.

Sprouts will now open its new location in the Madonna Plaza shopping center on Wednesday, April 3, at 7 a.m., according to a news release from the company. The change was announced Wednesday, according to company spokeswoman Kalia Pang.

The original opening date was April 17.

Pang told The Tribune in a phone interview that the opening date moved up due to “changes in the construction timeline.”

The grocery store will move into a 30,000-square-foot space at 313 Madonna Road, the former location of Forever 21.

The job fair, originally scheduled for March, will now take place Wednesday, Feb. 20, and Thursday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Embassy Suites at 333 Madonna Road, the company said.

Sprouts plans to hire for about 140 full- and part-time positions at the San Luis Obispo store, including courtesy clerks, cashiers and department managers.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes with them to the hiring fair, Sprouts said.

To learn more about available jobs and benefits, visit sprouts.com/careers, or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

Sprouts has more than 300 supermarkets in 19 states around the United States — including 116 in California, the most in any state.

The company has a total of 28,000 employees and carries more than 2,400 Sprouts brand products.