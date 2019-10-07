Paso hotel named best in Southern California — and it’s not the only local inn on the list

SHARE COPY LINK

Two Paso Robles hotels ranked among the best in Southern California — and one even topped the list.

Hotel Cheval topped Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the 25 best hotels in the region, while the Paso Robles Inn just barely missed the top 10, ranking at No. 11.

The list was the part of the publication’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, 600,000 registered voters picked the winners.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Of nearly 10,000 hotels, resorts and destination spas rated, barely 15 percent made the cut,” the magazine said.

In August, USA Today ranked Hotel Cheval among the top 10 best places to stay in wine country, along with Summerwood Inn in Paso Robles. The publication praised Hotel Cheval for “special touches, like a s’mores butler, library candy bar, gourmet breakfast” and sommelier workshops.

The Paso Robles Inn in Paso Robles was named one of the best hotels in Southern California by Condé Nast Traveler. David Middlcamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Paso Robles area wineries have also won their share of accolades in 2019.

Four Paso Robles wineries were listed as “essential” destinations by Forbes Magazine, while Robb Report predicted that Paso Robles wines could be the “next blockbuster hit.”

Recently, Tablas Creek Vineyard in Templeton was one of three Central Coast wineries named among the world’s best by Wine & Spirits magazine.