These Paso Robles hotels are 2 of the best in wine country, USA Today says

Traveling in wine country? Two Paso Robles hotels are among the top 10 best places to stay, according to USA Today.

SummerWood Inn and Hotel Cheval landed on the publication’s 2019 list of the Best Wine Country Hotels in the country, part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2019.

Summerwood Inn ranked No. 4, while Hotel Cheval was No. 6.

USA Today noted Summerwood Inn amenities such as “a welcome bottle of Summerwood wine, seasonal appetizers with wine each evening, late evening dessert and coffee,” as some of the hotel’s best qualities, while also noting the hotel’s setting “amid the rolling hills and vineyards of Paso Robles.”

Hotel Cheval was praised for “special touches, like a s’mores butler, library candy bar, gourmet breakfast” and sommelier workshops, according to the publication.

An expert panel, along with editors of the 10Best list, worked together to nominate 20 hotels, which were then narrowed down to 10 through popular vote, according to USA Today.

Meanwhile, the restaurant at Niner Wine Estates in Paso Robles made USA Today’s list of the 10 Best Winery Restaurants.

Paso Robles wineries have also won their share of accolades in 2019.

Four Paso Robles wineries were listed as “essential” destinations by Forbes Magazine, while Robb Report predicted that Paso Robles wines could be the “next blockbuster hit.”