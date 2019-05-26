Tulare man killed in off-highway vehicle crash in Oceano Dunes

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v

A 24-year-old Tulare man was killed Sunday in a crash at Oceano Dunes.





According to Kevin Pearce with California State Parks, the rollover crash happened around 4 p.m. Park Rangers responded to a single off-highway vehicle accident involving two men in the area known as Post 5 ½ Primaries, which is described as a relatively flat area of the park.

The driver, identified by park officials as Kristopher Mancebo of Tulare, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was treated for complaints of pain to his arm and shoulder, park officials said in a news release.

Pearce said, the cause of death has yet to be determined, however the driver suffered “obvious head trauma as a result of the accident.”

Witnesses told authorities the vehicle, referred to as a sand car, was traveling south in the area at about 40 to 50 miles per hour when the front end dropped and the vehicle flipped at least three times.

Mancebo was thrown from the vehicle. Pearce said, although not required, both men were not wearing helmets.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office responded to take over the death investigation.

This is the second major crash in the Oceano Dunes in the last two days.