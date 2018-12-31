Where you should eat in SLO County in 2019

Local restaurants served up some tasty bites in 2018.





Here’s a snapshot of a few of our favorites.

Their menus reflect the wide array of what San Luis Obispo County has to offer: farm-fresh and seasonal, oak-fired and wood-smoked, classic cuisines and global influences with a California spin.

Some other 2018 food finds worth noting: The handcrafted sourdough breads of Pagnol Baywood bakery in Los Osos, the thoughtful Southern soul food served by Miss Oddette’s Creole Kitchen, and the authentic Korean flavors from Feed My Seoul food truck.

Here’s to a tasty 2019!

Grassy Bar oysters are served with a citrus mignonette, pepper-horseradish sauce, soy citrus ponzu and sea beans at Blue Heron in Baywood Park. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Blue Heron

What: This bayside restaurant serves contemporary coastal cuisine in a variety of settings. Enjoy al fresco sips and noshes in the tranquil gardens, grab casual bites at the bar, or settle into the comfortable main dining area. The thoughtful, seafood-focused menu changes frequently thanks to the kitchen’s commitment to fresh, seasonal and local ingredients.

Where: 1305 2nd Street, Los Osos

Info: 805-540-2828 or blueheronbaywood.com

The Cass House Grill in Cayucos has a spacious, open-air dining room with lofted ceilings and tasteful chandeliers. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Cass House Grill & Bakery

What: Whether you perch at the bar or in the spacious open-air dining room, you’ll enjoy the Cass House Grill’s approach to fresh, local ingredients. Many of the dishes are based on the oak-fired oven, such as roasted vegetables and grilled meats and seafood. The adjacent bakery offers fresh-from-the-oven breakfast goodies, as well as bread products for the restaurant.

Where: 222 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos

Info: 805-995-3669 or casshousecayucos.com

A paella burrito is among the Sunday specials at Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ in Paso Robles. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

What: This hidden gem in downtown Paso Robles is worth seeking out for chef Jeffry Wiesinger’s Southern-inspired take on barbecue. Using his classical culinary training as a base, the from-scratch menu primarily features smoked meats, but don’t miss the creamy Paso Mac & CheeseSteak and the housemade potato chips.

Where: 819 12th St., Suite B, Paso Robles

Info: 805-369-2132 or jeffryswinecountrybbq.com

Surf-and-turf fajitas are served with grilled peppers, onions, refried black beans, Mexican rice and salsa, sour cream and guacamole at La Esquina Taqueria in downtown San Luis Obispo. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

La Esquina Taqueria

What: Ciopinot’s Leonard and Wendy Cohen have brought their take on Mexican fare to San Luis Obispo. Enjoy a seafood-centric, lighter spin on the cuisine, all from scratch and cooked to order. That approach extends to the bar program, which showcases margaritas hand-crafted with tequilas and mezcals infused with fresh fruit.

Where: 1049 Nipomo, San Luis Obispo, in The Creamery complex

Info: 805-439-4289 or laesquinaslo.com

Mint + Craft Cafe and Mercantile is located near Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Mint + Craft

What: The latest venture by Robin Covey and Shanny Covey has kicked up the concept of fast casual with a fine-dining sensibility towards farm-fresh ingredients and a globally inventive menu. The bright, downtown San Luis Obispo café offers breakfast and a combined lunch and dinner menu, plus several grab-and-go options.

Where: 848 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-632-9191 or mintandcraft.com

A mixed grill entrée at Park Street Grill, formerly named Farmstead Kitchen & Catering, in Paso Robles features venison rack-chop, baby quail and bison strip loin. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Park Street Grill

What: The name is the only thing that changed when Farmstead Kitchen and Catering became Park Street Grill. The Paso Robles eatery still offers its comfortable and stylish approach to New American cuisine, and the wine- and beer-friendly menus offer something for everyone.

Where: 1344 Park St., Paso Robles

Info: 805-369-2705 or parkstreetgrill.com

Tandoori chicken and vegetable samosas are among the Indian food favorites at Taj Palace in San Luis Obispo. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Taj Palace

What: Brothers Amrik Singh and Raja Singh have been serving the complex flavors of their native India to appreciative San Luis Obispo diners since 1994. Enjoy the warmth of tantalizing tandoori, the fragrance of basmati rice and the comfort of freshly baked naan bread. Order dishes from the full menu, or — for a wider sampling of this flavorful cuisine — take advantage of buffets at lunch.

Where: 795 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-543-0722 or tajpalacesanluisobispo.com