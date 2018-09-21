Paso Robles restaurant forced to change its name after a Napa eatery complains

Less than a year after opening their restaurant in Paso Robles, owners John and Nancy McDevitt and are being forced to change the business’ name.

The McDevitts opened Farmstead Kitchen & Catering in Paso Robles December 2017 in the space was formerly split between Panovilo Family Bistro and Jaffa Café at 1344 Park St.

The restaurant owners are in the process of transitioning their brand from Farmstead Kitchen & Catering to Park Street Grill & Catering as a result of unintentional copyright infringement.

Nancy wrote in an email to The Tribune that a restaurant in Napa that also goes by Farmstead Kitchen approached the McDevitts, requiring that they change their name.

“While it’s not our choice to change our business name, we are happy to be joining the other businesses on this part of the square by incorporating the street name and hoping to continue to build a clientele in this great neighborhood on Park,” said Nancy McDevitt in a news release.

Chef John McDevitt crafts his menu using only locally sourced and organically grown produce and specialty game meats and seafood, the release said.

Despite re-branding, the restaurant and catering service will continue to serve the same menu at the same prices, the website said.

“(Park Street Grill) will just make us even better and more well-known, associating with the very street we reside on,” Park Street Grill manager Nick Hearn said in the release. “I am feeling positive.”

For more information visit parkstreetgrill.com

