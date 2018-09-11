Street Side in Atascadero plans to open a second location — in this prominent Paso spot

A popular Atascadero bar and grill is planning to add a Paso Robles location by the end of the year.

Street Side Ale House will take over the 12th Street space left vacant by Artisan, which closed in May after 12 years in business.

Trevor LaSalle, one of Street Side’s co-owners, said the success of the Atascadero location, which opened in 2016, prompted the expansion.

“Business has been really good in Atascadero,” LaSalle said.

The Paso Robles restaurant will be the fourth local eatery for LaSalle and his business partners — in addition to Street Side, they also run Guest House Grill and Country Touch Cafe, both in Atascadero. They also maintain The Lake House Restaurant at a mountain resort near Klamath Falls, Oregon.

LaSalle said Street Side’s Paso Robles location will be very similar to the original restaurant, from its menu to its abundance of TVs.

The Paso Robles space will feature 15 additional types of beer on tap and more TVs, he said. The Atascadero location has 24 beers on tap, 9 of which rotate. The menu will also include pizzas, which aren’t currently offered in Atascadero.

A tasting flight of beers from Street Side Ale House in Atascadero. The restaurant is planning to open another location in Paso Robles by the end of the year.

LaSalle said he couldn’t estimate how much he and his partners are spending on renovating the Artisan space.

The new location doesn’t currently have an opening date, but it will likely be ready for business by the end of the year.

LaSalle said he wants Street Side to cater to area residents, rather than Paso Robles’ growing number of tourists.

“We’re definitely focusing on the locals,” he said.