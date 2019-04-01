Music News & Reviews

Earth, Wind & Fire is bringing the funk to Paso Robles this fall

By Lindsey Holden

April 01, 2019 03:27 PM

Verdine White, left, Ralph Johnson, David Whitford and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 25, 2018.
Verdine White, left, Ralph Johnson, David Whitford and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 25, 2018. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Verdine White, left, Ralph Johnson, David Whitford and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 25, 2018. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP

R&B and funk band Earth, Wind & Fire will groove on over to Paso Robles this fall.

The legendary nine-time Grammy Award-winners — known for classic hits “September,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “Let’s Groove” — will perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 17.

Earth, Wind & Fire last performed in Paso Robles in 2017. The group recently wrapped up a second residency at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and will continue its national tour in April at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Earth, Wind & Fire joins a Vina Robles lineup that includes three sold-out concerts — fans have already snapped up tickets for Foreigner, The Avett Brothers and Kacey Musgraves shows.

The group’s September performance is currently one of the last shows on the amphitheatre’s 2019 schedule. Comedian and actor Nick Offerman will appear at Vina Robles on Oct. 12.

Tickets for Earth, Wind & Fire’s performance cost $69.25 to $114.25 and go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

tv

music-news-reviews

music-news-reviews

music-news-reviews

  Comments  