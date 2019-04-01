Earth, Wind & Fire is bringing the funk to Paso Robles this fall

R&B and funk band Earth, Wind & Fire will groove on over to Paso Robles this fall.

The legendary nine-time Grammy Award-winners — known for classic hits “September,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “Let’s Groove” — will perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 17.

Earth, Wind & Fire last performed in Paso Robles in 2017. The group recently wrapped up a second residency at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and will continue its national tour in April at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Earth, Wind & Fire joins a Vina Robles lineup that includes three sold-out concerts — fans have already snapped up tickets for Foreigner, The Avett Brothers and Kacey Musgraves shows.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices.

The group’s September performance is currently one of the last shows on the amphitheatre’s 2019 schedule. Comedian and actor Nick Offerman will appear at Vina Robles on Oct. 12.

Tickets for Earth, Wind & Fire’s performance cost $69.25 to $114.25 and go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.