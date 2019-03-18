Ron Swanson from ‘Parks and Rec’ is coming to Paso — for songs, stories and ‘light dancing’

Most fans know Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, the meat-loving, mustachioed parks director from TV’s “Parks and Recreation.”

But he’s more than a whiskey-drinking, cigar-smoking consumer of breakfast foods.

The award-winning actor, comedian, writer and woodworker will bring his latest one-man show, “All Rise,” to Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Oct. 12.

Offerman, who’s married to “Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally, is best known for his roles in “Parks and Recreation,” “Fargo” and “The Founder.”

But he’s also an accomplished author and humorist with a Netflix comedy special, “American Ham,” and four New York Times best-selling books, including “Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man’s Fundamentals for Delicious Living” and “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told,” to his credit.

It’s not clear what “All Rise” will entail, but if Offerman’s previous one-man shows are any guide, it will likely feature a mix of stories, songs, sex tips and woodworking techniques.





In the news release for the show, Offerman called “All Rise” “an evening of deliberative talking and light dance that will compel you to chuckle whilst enjoining you to brandish a better side of humanity than the one to which we have grown accustomed.”

“It’s a proper revival suggesting the existence of a higher power in the land than commerce, one that will cause you to pop, lock and rejoice!” Offerman said. “Come on down and hear the good news that will make you go jingle-jangle in your juice box.”





Offerman isn’t the only TV star to visit San Luis Obispo County in recent months. Rainn Wilson, best known as Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” spoke at Cal Poly on Feb. 13.

Tickets for “All Rise” cost $41.75 to $61.75, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit www.VinaRoblesAmphitheatre.com or OffermanWoodshop.com.