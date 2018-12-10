‘Feels like the first time’: Foreigner is coming to Paso Robles

Want to become a “Juke Box Hero?” Foreigner is coming to Paso Robles next year.

The iconic rock band is bringing its Hits Tour to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on June 9, 2019, according to a news release from Nederlander Concerts.

Foreigner found success in the late 1970s and ’80s with a string of hit songs including “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

In 2017, the band released the album “40,” “a comprehensive compilation of original hits and several tracks from the current lineup with Kelly Hansen on vocals,” the release said.

Tickets for Foreigner’s Paso Robles concert cost $49.50 to $85, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

For more information, go to vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.