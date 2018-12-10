Bruce Watson, left, and Jeff Pilson of the band Foreigner perform in concert during their “40th Anniversary Tour” at the BB&T Pavilion on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Camden, N.J.
Bruce Watson, left, and Jeff Pilson of the band Foreigner perform in concert during their “40th Anniversary Tour” at the BB&T Pavilion on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Camden, N.J. Owen Sweeney Invision/Associated Press
Bruce Watson, left, and Jeff Pilson of the band Foreigner perform in concert during their “40th Anniversary Tour” at the BB&T Pavilion on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Camden, N.J. Owen Sweeney Invision/Associated Press

Music News & Reviews

‘Feels like the first time’: Foreigner is coming to Paso Robles

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

December 10, 2018 03:03 PM

Want to become a “Juke Box Hero?” Foreigner is coming to Paso Robles next year.

The iconic rock band is bringing its Hits Tour to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on June 9, 2019, according to a news release from Nederlander Concerts.

Foreigner found success in the late 1970s and ’80s with a string of hit songs including “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

In 2017, the band released the album “40,” “a comprehensive compilation of original hits and several tracks from the current lineup with Kelly Hansen on vocals,” the release said.

Tickets for Foreigner’s Paso Robles concert cost $49.50 to $85, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

For more information, go to vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  