Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-90s greeted the first attendees of the 2018 California Mid-State Fair on opening day Wednesday.

Featuring the theme “Olé! It’s Fiesta Time,” the annual summertime event will run through July 29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Fair admission costs $9.50 to $12, $8.50 for seniors and $6:50 to $8 for children ages 6 to 12; kids 5 and under are free.

For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3247) or visit midstatefair.com.

